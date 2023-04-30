Ever since TAJ released on the platform, netizens haven’t stopped talking about the show whether it’s the dark reality of Mughals or the interesting family drama or the grandeur of the series. It has been creating waves across the globe. And recently the platform surprised its fans by releasing the trailer of the second season. We must say, the platform has levelled up the game on the second season with its dark and gritty storyline. From Salim taking revenge with all the people who have wronged with him and Anarkali to new characters being introduced the show gets spicier and interesting with every season. It presents as a zealous blend of love, wrath, revenge, pride, and ambition.

Here are 5 reasons why netizens are eagerly waiting for ‘Taj: Reign of Revenge’:

In contrast to the dreamy and romantic Salim characterized in the prequel, the second season portrays him as a lover, heartbroken over the murder of Anarkali, who exudes anger and vengeance. His return to the kingdom after 15 years of exile marks the beginning of Salim’s vindictive, passionate, and twisted plans of avenging Anarkali. Fans will be able to see Aashim in this dark, gore, and a classic bad-boy character in this season.

In ‘TAJ: The Reign on Revenge’, viewers will witness the legendary Dharmendra continuing to guide Emperor Akbar as his spiritual mentor Sheikh Salim Chisti. The veteran actor plays a significant, immersive role in the second season extending his intellect and intuition to Akbar on critical decisions of the empire. The remarkable chemistry between Dharmendra-Naseeruddin is worth a watch.

The ever-lasting, brutal war of succession borne from Akbar’s wish to select a worthy heir to the throne continues forward in this season enveloping the entire royal family in a vortex of politics and violence. It takes form of a futile struggle for power destroying everyone in its path where it will either burn the enemy or the bonds in the family to protect the empire.

This season paints a new alliance between Salim and Mehrunissa as they connect over their ambition for the throne for individual reasons. Alongside Salim, Mehrunissa develops into a sharp, politically well-versed woman who readily breaks all barriers to acquire power. The character marks actress Sauraseni Maitra’s debut in Hindi content and she has proved with her flawless acting that she is a perfect fit for the role.

‘TAJ: The Reign of Revenge’ introduces a variety of new characters like Mehrunissa, Khusrav, Khurram, who join the story as contenders to the throne and smoothly blend well into the plot. The debutant actors like Sauraseni Maitra, JianshAggrawal, and Mitansh Lulla have worked devotedly and stand shoulder to shoulder with the seasoned actors like Naseeruddin Shah,Sandhya Mridul, Zareena Wahab, Padma Damodaran, and Rahul Bose.

