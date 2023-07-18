4 reasons why we need more shows like Netflix’s Kohrra

Netflix’s Kohrra is one of the most powerful web series so far. And why it stands out is because it doesn’t just deal with crime, but beautifully weaves the different aspects of understanding the psychology of the people and other factors related to it like geographical location, love for all things foreign, open sex and relationship and most importantly the underlying patriarchy. I guess that is the beauty of Sudip Sharma’s storytelling. He did justice to the web series format by letting the characters evolve and unfold its layers gradually.

It’s much more than a crime drama

Sudip Sharma’s murder mystery is a true depiction of Punjab and understanding the sentiments and emotions of the people. Kohrra has yet again shown that you don’t need a big star cast to make it successful. It’s a unique blend of emotion, vulnerability and suspense. Created by Sudip Sharma and Randeep Jha, the show is about two Punjabi cops who investigate the death of a young NRI in a town in Punjab. In the process of solving the murder mystery, the cops are shown fighting their own personal day to day battles.

Sensitive handling of the crime genre

Just not focusing on the crime, but sensitively handling it is what makes the show stand out. The people and their stories look real and you start believing in the different layers of the characters, not just showing it be black or white, but the authentic shade of grey which we all our and most importantly accepting their dark sides and owning up to it. It’s definitely not a regular police running behind the murderer drama. But more than that, it touches all souls. The characters are shown to be vulnerable and that is where the beauty of the story-telling lies.

A cultural drama of Punjab

The story telling is razor sharp and that is the beauty of Sudip Sharma’s (Paatal Lok, NH10) writing. He gets into the different strata and gets hold of the minutest detail of the culture of the place and most importantly it’s underlying problem which comes with a lot of wealth with the NRI money flowing in and having the richest farmers of the country. Drug abuse is shown, but Kohrra has portrayed that and much beyond it. The story touches upon Punjab’s love for all things foreign be it UK, US or Canada.

They didn’t try to normalise the rampant use of drugs and alcohol in the state of Punjab, but at the same time they didn’t hide it. Patriarchy too is shown in the subtlest manner, not glorifying it and at the same time not normalising it. Kohrra shows the way the fathers of the house have all the say in all matters but at the same time, the women are not bowing down to all the male members of the family has to say and this is the main reason for conflict in the show. Broken relationships are shown in the most realistic way possible.

Sensitive approach to the LGBTQ issue

The story deals with several unresolved conflicts and the LGBTQ issue is one of them. When the truth about the NRI father’s son is disclosed and he gets to know the truth about the sexual orientation of his dead son, he refuses to believe it, going to the extent of disregarding the forensic report. But the most touching part is when the mother of his son’s partner says, “You want to know who killed our sons? It’s you and only you. You would have refused to believe that your son can be gay. And how can Steve Dhillon’s son be gay.”