3 reasons why you need to binge watch Jack Ryan!

Need some action in your life? Jack Ryan’s here to help you out! So free up your weekend and get ready for one hell of a ride.

Available on Amazon Prime Video, Jack Ryan is ‘THE’ action-packed show to binge-watch!

1. Jack Ryan himself – Desk jockey to a gun-slinging agent

The series revolves around Jack Ryan, your run of the mill CIA Analyst. His typical workday involves sitting behind a desk. Suddenly, his world is turned upside down when he discovers a string of questionable bank transfers.

2. The mystery of Suleiman – The next Osama Bin Laden

The money trail leads to a high-level target - Suleiman. If Osama Bin Laden comes to mind, think again! He makes Osama’s activities look like child’s play. He takes the bad guy image to a whole other level!

Jack Ryan is forced to go from desk jockey to gun slinging agent overnight, tracking down Suleiman’s terrorist cells in France, Yemen and Syria. For now.

3. Unadulterated action – Firefights, huge explosions and drones

Choppers falling out of the sky, a wall of fire at the back and your favourite action-hero walking away all guns blazing - that’s what Jack Ryan has in store for you! Machine guns, grenades, explosions and fist fights - it can’t get any more energy-driven that this!

So, buckle up, sort out your meal and set up your screens, as Jack Ryan is going to keep you on the edge of your seat. Watch Jack Ryan here!

This is a partnered post.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 15:28 PM