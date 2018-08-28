26th annual SAG Awards to take place on 26 January, 2020, two weeks ahead of the 92nd Oscars

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will take place on 26 January, 2020, a date that is two weeks ahead of the Academy Awards.

The SAG Awards made the announcement on 27 August afternoon after news broke that the Producers Guild of America will claim 18 January, 2020, as the date for its 31st annual Producers Guild Awards, reports variety.com.

The guild awards announcements came less than three weeks after leaders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved the 2020 Oscars forward two weeks to 9 February.

Variety reported on 8 August 8 that the AMPAS announcement - which included the creation of a controversial best popular film category and limiting the telecast to three hours - came in response to declining ratings and concerns that viewers had become fatigued by the ever-increasing number of televised awards shows.

The SAG Awards took place on 21 January in 2018. It announced in February that it had staked out 27 January, 2019, for its next show. Nominations will be announced on 12 December.

The awards are selected by members of SAG-AFTRA, which numbered 121,544 eligible voters this year. This year's ceremony featured its first-ever host, Kristen Bell.

As reported earlier, one of the biggest highlights of the SAG Awards 2018 was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri sweeping the female-focused awards with wins for Best Ensemble, Best Actress for Frances McDormand and Best Supporting Actor for Sam Rockwell. The Crown and This is Us won the Best Actor Female and Male respectively for the year, in the Television category.

(With inputs from Indo- Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 14:19 PM