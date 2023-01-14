Exactly twenty three years ago, ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ gave Hindi film industry the most complete actor, Hrithik Roshan. Today, the film has completed 23 years since its initial release in 2000. And the film also marks Hrithik Roshan’s mega debut which gave India a man of many talents. This debut was unmatched, nobody had ever seen a bigger debut as such in the industry and the actor then became a star, overnight. While he might be the God of looks, that’s not the only thing that adds up to his credit. He is a talented dancer, more importantly a supremely talented actor, and a keen eye when it comes to choosing movies and delivering roles.

Young actors rightly look up to him when it comes to everything he does. From movies like Koi Mil Gaya, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, WAR, Krrish, Vikram Vedha, Hrithik has done it all. He has a portfolio many would only wish for. From still standing tall in the periodic genre by delivering and nailing – Jodha Akbar to mastering the action genre with films like Bang Bang, Dhoom 2, and more, his resume has it all. And with years passing by, he is only adding variety to it.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan has delivered the role of Vedha in Vikram Vedha to utmost perfection. His depiction of Vedha was unprecedented and intense, which made the audience fall in love with him as an actor all over again. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. This film marks India’s first aerial action movie and one of the most eagerly awaited projects from him.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.