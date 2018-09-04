You are here:

22 July trailer: Paul Greengrass' docudrama depicts real-life terror of Norway’s deadliest attack since WWII

The trailer for Paul Greengrass' docudrama on the 2011 Norway terrorist attack 22 July has been released by Netflix.

The director of the Jason Bourne action movies returns to the real-life terror of his 9/11 film United 93, with a drama about the attack by Norwegian neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik on teenagers at a summer camp in 2011. It is considered Norway’s deadliest attack since World War II, according to CNN.

22 July had its world premiere at the 75th Venice International Film Festival, where it is competing for the top honour — the Golden Lion.

Produced by Scott Rudin, Greengrass, Gregory Goodman, and Eli Bush, the film stars a mostly Norwegian cast comprising Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Øigarden, Jonas Strand Gravli, Maria Bock, Thorbjørn Harr, Ola G. Furuseth, Seda Witt, Isak Bakli Aglen.

The Captain Phillips and United 93 director Greengrass is just one among Venice's staggering line-up of noted filmmakers this year, which includes Damien Chazelle, Coen Brothers, Oscar-winning Son of Saul director Hungarian Laszlo Nemes, fellow Englishman Mike Leigh, Chinese master Zhang Yimou, Emir Kusturica and two of France's biggest directors, Jacques Audiard and Olivier Assayas, who would usually show at Cannes.

22 July will be release on Netflix's streaming platform and in select theatres on 19 October.

Watch the trailer here:

