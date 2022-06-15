Lagaan won several honours, including eight National Awards. It was also nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, becoming the only movie after Mother India to achieve this.

Aamir Khan may be gearing up for the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, but he hasn’t forgotten to celebrate the anniversary of his blockbuster cricket drama Lagaan. The film completes 21 years of its release today, 15 June and Khan is set to mark the special occasion with a reunion party at his home, as per reports. According to Pinkvilla, the Dangal star is all set to get together with his co-stars. Last year, the cast and crew of the film had a virtual reunion of sorts to celebrate 20 years of the film.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan also starred Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne, Rachel Shelley, Suhasini Mulay, Pradeep Rawat, Raghubir Yadav, Yashpal Sharma and Akhilendra Mishra. The film revolved around a group of villagers led by Bhuvan (Aamir Khan) who face off against the British officers in their region in a high-stakes cricket match. The film won several honours, including eight National Awards. It was also nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, becoming the only movie after Mother India to achieve this.

To celebrate 21 years of Lagaan, Aamir Khan Productions took to social media to share a special message. “Thank you for all the love for the last 21 years! The journey of Aamir Khan Productions started with #Lagaan , and the film continues to be a part of our journey! Sach aur saahas hai jiske mann mein, ant mein jeet usi ki rahein...” the production house wrote.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2018 historical action drama Thugs of Hindostan. He is set to return to the big screen with Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Manav Vij. It will release in theatres on 11 August this year. According to some reports, the 3 Idiots actor may next star in the remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

