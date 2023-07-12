Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Devdas turns 21 today. Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collaborated for a period drama about a passionate lover who embraced alcohol and annihilation after he lost the only thing he ever adored. After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, Bhansali’s ambitions quadrupled with this outing, the most expensive film ever made in India back then, and holding a Guinness world record for its staggering budget too.

Bhansali Productions shared a video on Instagram that takes us back in 2002. They wrote- “Embarking on an enchanting journey where love knows no bounds, Dev’s longing for Paro, intertwined with Chunni’s unwavering friendship and Chandramukhi’s soulful solace, creates a tapestry of emotions that still resonates today.”

From the very first frame, Devdas mesmerized audiences with its grandeur. Each set, meticulously designed and lavishly constructed, transported us to the extravagant world of 19th-century Bengal. Bhansali’s attention to detail transformed every scene into an artistic masterpiece, leaving us awe-struck and longing for more.

The music of Devdas remains etched in our memories, transcending time and language barriers. Songs like “Dola Re Dola,” “Silsila Ye Chahat Ka,” and “Hamesha Tumko Chaha” became anthems of love and longing, their melodies lingering in our souls even today. The music became the beating heart of the film, adding an extra layer of enchantment to the story.

Shah Rukh Khan on Devdas

When the film turned 19 in 2021, Khan shared some behind-the-scenes on Twitter and wrote- “All the late nights,early mornings,problems worked out bcoz of the gorgeous @MadhuriDixit ,the stunning Aishwarya,ever cheerful @bindasbhidu, full of life @KirronKherBJP & the whole team slogging under the masterful Bhansali. Only issue-the dhoti kept falling off! Thx for the love.”