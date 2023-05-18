20th Century Studios, New Regency and Entertainment One have released the trailer and poster for their epic sci-fi action thriller “The Creator,” which opens in theaters September 29. Directed by Gareth Edwards (“Rogue One,” “Godzilla”), the film stars John David Washington (“Tenet”), Gemma Chan (“Eternals”), Ken Watanabe (“Inception”), Sturgill Simpson (“Dog”), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award®️ winner Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”). The film’s screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a. and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer and Zev Foreman.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

20th Century Studios India releases The Creator on September 29, 2023, only in cinemas.

