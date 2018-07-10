You are here:

2012 Delhi gangrape case: Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar hail Supreme Court's verdict

Indo-Asian News Service

Jul,10 2018 12:30:20 IST

Mumbai: Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar hailed the Supreme Court's verdict to uphold the death sentence to four convicts who gangraped and murdered a young Delhi professional in 2012.

The apex Court on 9 July rejected review petitions filed by three of the four convicts, saying it lacked grounds for a review.

Convicts Mukesh, 29, Pawan Gupta, 22, and Vinay Sharma, 23, had sought recall of the Supreme Court's 5 May, 2017 verdict upholding the death sentence awarded by a trial court and confirmed by the Delhi High Court. The fourth, Akshay Kumar Singh, 31, had not filed for a review.

Various Bollywood celebrities have tweeted on this development.

Priyanka Chopra said, "Justice delayed but not denied... the Supreme Court of India sends out a strong signal to perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Now, justice for the rest, so that we have no more Nirbhayas. Nirbhaya verdict."

Anushka Sharma tweeted, "Her pain lives in us all. Nirbhaya verdict."

Manisha Koirala said that every mother would understand the plight of Nirbhaya case. "This decision reaffirms our faith in Indian judiciary. Let's'hope for safer future," she added.

Diana Penty said, "Finally, justice has been served and a much needed example has been set. Nirbhaya verdict."

Bhumi Pednekar tweeted, "For a crime as barbaric as it was, I'm one with the nation's emotion. Finally justice has been served."

Esha Gupta was grateful of the Supreme Court's decision. "Thank you Supreme Court for dismissing the plea against death penalty for convicts in Nirbhaya case.. but justice is delayed, for every daughter. They need to be punished soon, even the juvenile released," she said.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 12:30 PM

