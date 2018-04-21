2001: A Space Odyssey trailer — Christopher Nolan presents 70mm reissue of Stanley Kubrick's iconic film

"Fifty years ago, one movie, changed all movies; forever," reads the new trailer for one of the greatest movies ever conceived: Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey.

It was earlier reported that filmmaker Christopher Nolan — who has been heavily inspired by the works of Stanley Kubrick — will be presenting the 70mm print of Stanley Kubrick's masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey at the Cannes Film Festival to mark the movie's 50th anniversary. Now, Warner Bros. Pictures has debuted its impressive 70mm print of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey.

You can watch the trailer below:

2001: A Space Odyssey is a must watch for anyone in love with movies. The film, which was nominated for four Oscars including Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, is a story of evolution. The film brings forward the concept of someone or something nudging the process of evolution by placing a monolith on Earth and elsewhere throughout the universe. Evolution enables humankind to reach the moon's surface where another monolith is found. This signals the monolith placers that humankind has evolved enough to reach the moon which begins a race between computers (HAL) and human (Bowman) to reach the monolith placers. Christopher Nolan, speaking to Cannes Film Festival said, "One of my earliest memories of cinema is seeing Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, in 70mm, at the Leicester Square Theatre in London with my father. The opportunity to be involved in recreating that experience for a new generation, and of introducing our new unrestored 70mm print of Kubrick’s masterpiece in all its analogue glory at the Festival de Cannes is an honor and a privilege". 2001: A Space Odyssey will release in select theaters on 18 May.

