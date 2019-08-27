20 years of Baadshah: Twinkle Khanna mocks a throwback post of Abbas-Mustan's thriller

Twinkle Khanna and Shah Rukh Khan's film, Baadshah, clocked in 20 years on Tuesday and to mark the occasion Twinkle took to social media to share a hilarious throwback post. While most actors will chose to share their favorite memories, lesser known facts or unseen stills from the film, Twinkle chose to take a humorous route.

Twinkle shared a snippet from a fan page on Instagram, which had praised Shah Rukh for his performance in the film and Twinkle for her navel. The review read, "Shah Rukh has performed well, So have Twinkle Khanna and her navel, which was in full view right through the film."

Known for her tongue-in-cheek humour, Twinkle did not let this slide in. She shared a note along with the screenshot of the review, "Did I say I never got good reviews? I apparently did with the support of an emotive body part!"

Check out Twinkle's throwback post here

Baadshah, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna in the lead roles, was directed by Abbas-Mustan. The film showcased the story of a detective, who plans to rescue a kidnapped girl. His life takes a drastic turn after he is mistaken for a CBI agent.The film garnered two Filmfare Awards and emerged as a hit at the box office.

Twinkle is a celebrated author, known for her satirical columns. She has also authored novels- Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which are best-sellers.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 16:47:49 IST