Superstar Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars Indian cinema has seen lately and there is no doubt that his acting, screen presence, stage presence, and magnificent aura make him one today. But one thing, which makes him an even bigger star is his hook steps from dance numbers which trend on social media then and now. His songs and hook steps have left an image in the minds of the audience that one can never forget. Every time an Allu Arjun song plays, it comes naturally to Indians to groove to it exactly as the Superstar did in the film.

Here is a list of all the popular hook steps by Allu Arjun:

Butta Bomma: This song from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had taken over the internet simply because of the superstar’s charming aura. His stellar hook step trended on social media and was on everybody’s social media page for months. Even to date, whenever we groove on his enchanting number, we think of Allu Arjun.

Ramuloo Ramulaa: This song from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is super vibrant and every single one of us enjoyed it. This was one of the hit songs from Allu Arjun’s superhit film and we can watch him dance in that yellow blazer all day! Fans enjoy dancing to the tunes of this song at weddings and without a doubt this they follow Allu Arjun’s doorstep while doing so.

Sarrainodu: The title song Sarrainodu from the film ‘Sarrainodu’ is one of the catchiest songs we have ever heard and every time we begin grooving to this song, we can not help but do it the way Allu Arjun does in the movie.

Top Lesi Poddi: This song from Allu Arjun’s ‘Iddarammayilatho’ had won our hearts since the moment we saw the superstar perform its hook steps. We literally groove the way Allu Arjun does it and still do not level up to the charm he has in the music video.

Seeti Maar: The song Seeti Maar from the film ‘Seeti Maar’ is one of the best hook steps Allu Arjun delivered in his career and we can clearly not have enough of him dancing on. Seeti Maar is an all-time party song and it’s often played in parties.

