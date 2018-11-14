2.0: With his political comments, Rajinikanth is making the right moves before the release of his magnum opus

Rajinikanth is back on the front pages of newspapers, as his Shankar-directed big budget sci-fi thriller 2.0, gets ready for a worldwide release on 27 November. With a budget of Rs 600 crore, 2.0 is the costliest movie ever made in India. It has Akshay Kumar playing the antagonist and is being made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is expected to be released in some 5000 odd screens.

For Rajinikanth, 2.0 is the most important film in his career and a lot is riding on it for its makers, Lyca Productions. The producers who have pumped in crores into the project are hoping that the film will take a huge opening in all languages. The film is being released in 3D as it has state of the art special effect, a glimpse of which can be seen in the trailer. It will be totally a new experience for the masses, especially in screens fitted with 3D facilities and 4D sound.

Many theatres in Tamil Nadu are upgrading their systems to meet the expectations pinned on 2.0. While it can be watched on a regular screen, having a 3D silver screen enhances the projection. A lot of theatres even in rural areas of Tamil Nadu are working to screen the Rajinikanth-starrer in 3D as well.

Lyca Productions is trying to get maximum screens as they get a solo release on 29 November. After the stupendous opening that Vijay’s Sarkar took in Tamil Nadu, thanks to the controversies and wide release, all eyes are on 2.0. Questions on whether the magnum opus will be able to match the number of screens that Sarkar played in the opening Diwali weekend are widespread.

An expert who is handling the 3D theatre packages for 2.0 said: “The idea is to make 3D for mass consumption. Except for a few single screens, we have signed all multiplexes to play 2.0 in 3D only. A lot of hard work and effort has gone into making the film in 3D. Therefore, getting a big release will widen the business and increase the revenue for a film of this magnitude.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth after being dormant for weeks is suddenly speaking to the media even at airports. He has also been talking about tricky political issues which he normally stays away from. On Monday, at the airport he was asked whether the BJP was a dangerous party. He replied, “It is the people who should decide whether it is a dangerous party or not. I will not tell my opinion now. If 10 people unite against one person (Modi) , you decide who is more powerful?”

As 2.0 approaches its release date, the superstar is making the right moves, one comment at a time.

