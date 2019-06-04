2.0: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's sci-fi magnum opus to reportedly release in China on 12 July

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's sci-fi magnum opus 2.0 is set to be released in China on 12 July, a Times of India report states. A poster for its China release is also being circulated widely on social media.

Lyca Productions had released a statement in December, saying that they were associated with a Beijing-based production and distribution company HY Media for the release of 2.o. However, the statement has mentioned that the film would release in May.

Check out the poster that has been going viral

BREAKING: The most-awaited #2Point0 release in China is finally confirmed for July 12th, 2019. Superstar #Rajinikanth's Bollywood Robot 2.0: Resurgence (Chinese title) will be the biggest IMAX 3D release for a foreign film in China! Check out the new poster!#2Point0inChina pic.twitter.com/9FC73hq7UN — Rajinists 2.0 (@rajinists) June 3, 2019

"The dubbed and subtitled versions are scheduled for release in China in 10,000 theatres with a whopping 56,000 screens, including 47,000 3D screens", the release had said.

Directed by Shankar, the sci-fi thriller film is a sequel of 2010 film Enthiran — released in Hindi as Robot.

In 2.0, Rajinikanth reprises the role of Dr Vaseegaran/Chitti he had essayed in Enthiran, whereas Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist (Dr Richard). Apart from Rajinikanth and Akshay, the film also stars Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. The music is scored by double Oscar-winner A R Rahman.

The Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions of the flick were released worldwide, barring China, on 29 November and were declared a box-office successes.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 12:03:20 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.