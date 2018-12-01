2.0 editor Anthony Gonsalvez on Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's film: It's 10 times as magnificent as Enthiran

At a time when editors in Tamil cinema followed a traditional pattern to present a song sequence, editor Anthony Gonsalvez broke the mold by demonstrating his creativity through highly stylised techniques in songs like 'Suttum Vizhi Sudare,' 'New York Nagaram,' 'Karka Karka,' and the 2016 viral hit 'Thalli Pogathey' to name a few. His ability to present a story fluidly in a non-linear way in 'Kaakha Kaakha' won him accolades and the song remains everyone's favorite.

In this exclusive chat with Firstpost, Anthony talks about why 2.0 is his most challenging project, collaborating with director Shankar on consecutive projects, and how different editing a 3D film is from the conventional format.

"I have so far done five films with Shankar sir. During our first collaboration, I was quite focused on making any sequence as crisp as possible. But Shankar sir advised me to give the set's visuals and the artists' performances the deserved time on screen for the blood and sweat they poured in," Anthony told Firstpost. "That idea of him trying to exhibit the grandeur and nuances alike is what I follow in our every single collaboration from our Sivaji days. Shankar is the most pragmatic and professional person I have ever worked with. The professionalism and planning he applies to his work are phenomenal," he added.



Asked about the editing flow of 2.0, since the movie has been shot in natively acquired 3D format and involves a lot of stages, Anthony explained, "After the script work, we worked on basic sketches like storyboarding and started editing dummy footage with our own dubbing. Then, the pre-visualisation is done by the other team, which is a 2D animated video. The shot divisions will be fixed entirely after the pre-vis stage, and it will be used at the spot. After the shooting is done, the next process is post-visualisation. It will be in the grey scale format without any proper texture. Then, we edit it to provide appropriate corrections to be made regarding lighting, shot duration to the animation team. Then, the footage goes through texture correction, and then we trim it. The process goes back and forth. We had to edit the footage with our 3D glasses on. It was the most challenging part; because we should experience what and how the audiences are going to view the film."



He added, "Editing for a 3D film like 2.0 is quite a different experience. We receive the footage separately for the left and right eye, and we have to sync it before we edit. To trim the duration of window shots is the most crucial part of working in a 3D film. The 3D projected objects should not be floating before the audiences for more than a while to feel the hit. The duration should be monitored correctly to provide the necessary depth perception. That's when the viewers can experience the real beauty of 3D."

KV Anand and Gautham Menon are also some of the filmmakers who regularly work with Anthony. About striking a cordial equation with his regular collaborators, he says, "Most of them are very friendly and open to criticism. Their openness, trust and the creative freedom they provide me, make our collaborations work. Whenever I edit, I always put myself in the shoes of audiences and do my job. But, I will convey whatever I feel as a viewer to my directors, who mostly accept my perspectives gracefully, and sometimes, we debate too. For example, KV Anand is a filmmaker someone who likes criticisms."



Heaping praise on the film, Anthony said, "My work is always on the editing table, and some days, I would feel like visiting the sets. I have watched the film after the final edits, and I can assure that 2.0 is 10 times as magnificent and enthralling as Enthiran. It's been eight years since Enthiran; with the kind of technology and gadgets available now, and along with a promising story, 2.0 is more promising."



Anthony says he never asks for a bound script from his directors. "I will never ask for narration or a bound script because throughout the editing I want to travel with my expectations and assumptions about how the story might unfold. I will keep guessing about how the film progresses until I receive the footage of the climax and I like to work that way. So I insist my directors not to invite me for a narration."

His upcoming projects include RJ Balaji's LKG, Oviya's 90 ml, Rajiv Menon-GV Prakash's Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Arvind Swami's Vanangamudi, Suriya-KV Anand's Suriya 37 and Suseenthiran-Sasikumar's Kennedy Club.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2018 10:42 AM