2.0 box-office collection in China: Rajinikanth's film sees dismal opening weekend total of Rs 17.7 cr

Superstar Rajinikanth's sci-fi magnum-opus 2.0 directed by Shankar, the first Tamil film to release in mainland China, has earned a dismal opening weekend total of $2.47 million (Rs 17.7 cr) at the box-office. The film, which was earlier postponed from 12 July, finally hit the Middle Kingdom screens on 6 September alongside a bevy of new releases such as Cold Pursuit, Free Solo, The Longest Shot, Killing for the Prosecution and Fagara.

Bankrolled by Lyca and distributed by HY Media, 2.0 has registered an underwhelming opening day total of $1.28 million (Rs 9.17 cr), and it fell just shy of Andhadhun's $1.3 million opening day gross. However, Andhadhun picked up later, amassing a lifetime total of $46.93 million (Rs 324.85 cr) due to rave reviews and audience ratings on Chinese social platforms. While 2.0 has secured the second-biggest opening day total for an Indian film in 2019 in the PRC after Sridevi's Mom, it's opening weekend gross is the lowest of the year.

In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, popular Chinese box-office tracker Gavin Feng talks about 2.0's performance in the Middle Kingdom and observes the recent trend of Indian movies in the mainland market. "According to Maoyan box office system, it’s looking to make $3.4 million in its entire run. Many new titles will come next weekend and take most of the screenings from previously released films.

She further added: "I'm not sure if it’s terrible for the film itself or Indian studios, because 2.0 made huge money in India. It means the film is already a big success and doesn’t really need the Chinese market to prove anything. To the local studio who handled the distribution job, it’s a disappointment. Like most other local studios, they thought films like 2.0 could do good business and bring profits to them. But after buying it, they suddenly realized it’s hard to evoke interest in the local audiences. They also tried to fix the same by truncating the film's runtime to 108 minutes (the original version was 147 minutes) in China."

There has been a lot of discussion about the future of Indian movies in China because of the string of flops in the latter half of 2018 before Andhadhun revived the momentum. "Industry people here believed that Indian movies brought more opportunities for Chinese studios, especially SMEs. But, they also feel that it would probably take a long time for Indian films to have a more lucrative situation in China considering studios between the two countries have different views on the Chinese film market.

An experienced industry practitioner who has engaged in distributing Indian films in China, as quoted by Gavin, said, "After the success of PK and Dangal, China has been turned out to be another big market for some Indian movies. But just like 2.0, most of them already made huge money in their homeground. For these Indian studios, they don't really need another release plan in their neighboring nation because the domestic audience is significant. So when Chinese studios initiate talks with Indian studios, the agreements and terms have become majorly superficial. While some Indian studios could offer a low price to Chinese friends because they know their movies are tailor-made for Indian viewers, some others try to make a deal with low benefits. A few Chinese studios tend to fell into the trap in the latter situation. 2.0 is another example and falls in the latter context. Some Indian films, which had been already acquired by Chinese studios, still don't get a theatrical release plan after the local distributors realized that they overestimated it."

HY Media, who presented 2.0 in China, is likely to incur losses after Akshay Kumar's Padman last year. "Not only HY Media, but many other studios in China are getting into trouble because of their erroneous judgment. It's not the first time that HY Media has experiences losses on an Indian title. They lost money on Padman last year, and now 2.0," said Gavin on a concluding note.

Now, the worldwide earnings of 2.0 are estimated to have touched Rs 638 cr. 2.0 is the fourth Indian film to release in China this year after Andhadhun, Mom, and Kaabil.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 12:28:10 IST