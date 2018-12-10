2.0 box office collection: Hindi version of Rajinikanth-starrer makes Rs 166.75 cr over two weeks

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's VFX spectacle 2.0 continues its glorious run at the box office and finished off the second weekend with a haul of Rs 27 crore. The Shankar directorial raked in Rs 12 crore which propelled the total collections of its Hindi version to Rs 166.75 crore.

#2Point0 put up a super-strong total in Weekend 2... Growth on second Sat [56.41%] and second Sun [31.15%] help put up an impressive total... [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 12 cr. Total: ₹ 166.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2018

The film hit theatres last Thursday and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the first five days of its release. On its second Saturday, the film witnessed a growth of 56.41 percent. On the second Sunday too, the sci-fi thriller recorded a 31.15 percent jump in its collections. Here's a look at its weekend-wise box office collection:

#2Point0 biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 139.75 cr [8 days; released on Thu] Weekend 2: ₹ 27 cr Total: ₹ 166.75 cr India biz. Note: HINDI version. SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2018

A follow up to Rajinikanth's 2010 film Enthiran, 2.0 also managed to gross Rs 400 crore worldwide on the opening weekend from all three language versions - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2018 16:59 PM