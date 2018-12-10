You are here:

2.0 box office collection: Hindi version of Rajinikanth-starrer makes Rs 166.75 cr over two weeks

FP Staff

December 10, 2018 16:59:08 IST

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's VFX spectacle 2.0 continues its glorious run at the box office and finished off the second weekend with a haul of Rs 27 crore. The Shankar directorial raked in Rs 12 crore which propelled the total collections of its Hindi version to Rs 166.75 crore.

Rajinikanth in Enthiran. Image via Twitter

Rajinikanth in Enthiran, the prequel to 2.0. Image via Twitter

The film hit theatres last Thursday and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the first five days of its release. On its second Saturday, the film witnessed a growth of 56.41 percent. On the second Sunday too, the sci-fi thriller recorded a 31.15 percent jump in its collections.  Here's a look at its weekend-wise box office collection:

A follow up to Rajinikanth's 2010 film Enthiran, 2.0 also managed to gross Rs 400 crore worldwide on the opening weekend from all three language versions - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2018 16:59 PM

tags: 2.0 , 2.0 box office , Akshay Kumar , B , Bollywood , BuzzPatrob , CriticalPoint , Rajinikanth , Shankar

also see

2.0 box office collection: Hindi version of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer makes Rs 132 cr in opening week

2.0 box office collection: Hindi version of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar-starrer makes Rs 132 cr in opening week

2.0 box office collection: Hindi version of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s sci-fi film crosses Rs 100 cr mark

2.0 box office collection: Hindi version of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s sci-fi film crosses Rs 100 cr mark

2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's VFX extravaganza earns Rs 122.50 cr after Day 6

2.0 box office collection: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar's VFX extravaganza earns Rs 122.50 cr after Day 6