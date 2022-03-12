Several Bollywood films have been made on serial blasts and terrorism, each conveying a different and profound message. Today, on the 29th anniversary of the 1993 Bombay blasts, let's take a look at five films that did their best to illustrate why terrorism, for any reason, is awful for a country.

Black Friday (2004)

The Anurag Kashyap film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts. Black Friday details the events leading up to the explosions and the subsequent police inquiry. The film was completed in 2004 and released in India in 2007. Kay Kay Menon, Pavan Malhotra, Aditya Srivastava and Imtiaz Ali starred in Black Friday. The film gained great recognition on both a national and international level.

A Wednesday (2008)

The film, directed by Neeraj Pandey, is inspired by the 2006 Mumbai train bombings and their aftermath. A man who goes by the name 'The Common Man' vows to blow up bombs across Mumbai unless four terrorists who have been apprehended are released. Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah star as a police commissioner who is about to retire and 'The Common Man', respectively. Neeraj Pandey won a National Film Award for his direction.

New York (2009)

It is a spy thriller film directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and follows the story of three friends who are studying at the fictional New York State University when the 11 September attacks and their aftermath transform their lives. The film received extremely good reviews, with Kaif and Nitin Mukesh's performances earning them nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor at the 55th Filmfare Awards, respectively. At the box office, the picture was declared a super-hit.

The Attacks of 26/11 (2013)

A Ram Gopal Varma film based on real-life events of the biggest terrorist attack in the history of independent India. It was inspired by the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. The film stars Sanjeev Jaiswal, who makes his cinematic debut as terrorist Ajmal Kasab and Nana Patekar who plays a significant role in the film. The film received great reviews upon its theatrical debut on 1 March, 2013 and was opened to critical applause at The Films Division of India.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

It is an action film produced by Ronnie Screwvala and written and directed by Aditya Dhar. Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal star in this fictionalised account of the true events surrounding the 2016 Uri attack. It tells the story of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) of the Para Special Forces, who played a key role in the events.