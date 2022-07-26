The superstar proved to be a brave and kind with a heart of gold.

Someone who has been a true representation of a hero, both on and off screen, Hrithik Roshan 17 years ago proved to be a brave and kind superstar with a heart of gold!

Today as Mumbai celebrates 17 years of its triumph over the catastrophic 26th July 2005 floods, we can’t help but rewind to Hrithik Roshan’s heroic act on the day. While everyone awaits Hrithik’s return to his superhero avatar on screen, he had made headlines for taking quick action and saving a girl’s life during the Mumbai floods.

Dean had asked some of us to walk the girls back from NMIMS to their Juhu hostel. Ten feet short of the hostel, a girl slipped out of our human chain and went underwater. Hrithik emerged from Prateeksha and rescued her. A lesson that heroes don't need the camera on to perform. — Nishant Kaushik (@nofreecopies) July 26, 2020

A group of NMIMS college students created a human chain and decided to walk back to their Juhu hostel. En-route and ten feet short of the hostel, a girl slipped out of the human chain and went underwater. Hrithik Roshan who was at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Prateeksha at the time, immediately rushed to her and brought her back to safety.

Tweeted a witness who was part of this story, “Dean had asked some of us to walk the girls back from NMIMS to their Juhu hostel. Ten feet short of the hostel, a girl slipped out of our human chain and went underwater. Hrithik emerged from Prateeksha and rescued her. A lesson that heroes don't need the camera on to perform.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.