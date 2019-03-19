15 August trailer: Madhuri Dixit's Netflix production debut is a warm, slice-of-life Marathi film on unity

Netflix recently released the trailer of 15 August, its second original Marathi film after Aruna Raje’s Firebrand. Produced by Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Nene, 15 August follows a heartwarming narrative on love and unity.

The slice-of-life story revolves around the residents of Gandhi chawl in Mumbai, where the inhabitants are 'forced' to gather on the occasion of Independence Day, and a flurry of dramatic and comic incidents follow from there. An amalgamation of different narratives, 15 August also has a romantic saga underlying its plot.

5 August trailer: Madhuri Dixits Netflix production debut is a warm, slice-of-life Marathi film on unity" width="825" height="465" />

While the couple deal with their millennial relationship, the man begins harbouring apprehensions owing to his commitment issues. Though he intends to propose the girl, matters go down south when the ring slips from his hand to enter a small crevice in the ground. He calls one of the children in the complex to retrieve it and the child's hand gets stuck. As each resident steps in to help the child out, the story of 15 August develops.

The film has been directed by Swapnaneel Jaykar, and stars Rahul Pethe, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Adinath Kothare. 15 August will be available on Netflix from 29 March.

Watch the trailer here.

