Billed as a social comedy, 14 Phere is directed by Devanshu Singh and written by Manoj Kalwani.

Social-comedy 14 Phere, featuring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, is slated to be released on ZEE5 on 23 July. The film is directed by Devanshu Singh of Chintu Ka Birthday fame and written by Manoj Kalwani.

Kharbanda and Massey took to their Instagram accounts and shared the film's first look on Monday.

Backed by Zee Studios, 14 Phere went into production in November.

Massey, whose latest Haseen Dillruba is currently streaming on Netflix, had earlier said he was impressed with the script of 14 Phere which talks about socially relevant issues.

"The script hit me hard, the ideology of the film and the main thought behind the story is something that has been with me, individually.

"When I heard the script, it felt like two halves becoming one, I would have been a fool to let go of this film," Massey had said during the announcement of the project.

Kharbanda was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar's 2020 action thriller Taish, which also released on ZEE5.