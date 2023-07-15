Friends are the real treasures of our lives and Farhan Akhtar’s character, Imraan Qureshi from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara exemplifies the statement perfectly. On the 12th anniversary of the film, let’s have a look at why we all deserve a friend like Imraan in our real life.

Honest and as straight as a die

Imraan illustrates a straightforward approach in the movie and is unafraid to openly admit his mistakes to his friends. There is a scene in the movie where Imraan tells Arjun (played by Hrithik Roshan) the truth about the story of their disputes and the cold war that was there between them. Despite Arjun’s anger toward Imraan, he displays his composed and cool behaviour and apologizes. The saying that He is as straight as a die is proven exactly by this instance.

Goofy and fun

Imraan is the one that can make a joke and also take a joke easily. Its clear that he constantly carries that spirit of joy and fun with him. He made an inanimate object like ‘Bagvati’ almost as popular as any other cast member of the ensemble film, with his humour. Even his ability to make his friends laugh at the toughest of the times or just to be the life of the party when having a good time are qualities that make his fun and goofy side extremely important as a friend.

Never making your life easy

A wise man once said, “Good friends are responsible for two things: being the meanest and never making your life easy.” This adage is demonstrated in the movie, as Arjun, who prioritizes his work and career above everything else, is often mocked and poked by Imraan. At one point, Imraan even threw Arjun’s phone out of the car during a work call which only the closes friend could have the courage to do and surely, Arjun was eventually thankful for it.

Mature and Understanding

Above all other traits, Imraan is the only one who consistently responds appropriately to the circumstances. He recognizes Kabir’s narrative as he explains the reason for not getting married and, placing his maturity in the foreground, offers him practical advice on how to handle the situation. The ability to balance a fun attitude with a mature understanding of situations is what makes him a keeper of a friend.

Reliable Friend

Farhan’s Imraan is a trustworthy companion who can be relied upon in any circumstance, and he is constantly there for friends when they need to express their feelings and opinions.

Imran’s character exemplarily motivates you to not let your inner demons consume you, despite the endless number of times life pins you down and to give in your all into your friendships.