Even after 11 years the film still connects with the audience, The most loved film among the generations.

11 years ago, Excel Entertainment's comedy-drama 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, was released and received a path-breaking response, especially from the urban audiences. With the film, writers Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar unplugged many emotions that are closely attached to the current generation, making them one of the strongest voices of pop culture, ahead of there times.

Here we are revisiting the 4 lessons that came up with the movie and connected with the audience and stayed deeply rooted in their hearts.

1. Take breaks

One of the best lessons that the film brought with it was to spread the importance of taking a break in life. The way Arjun, played by Hrithik Roshan has buried himself in a tough working schedule while chasing money takes a sharp turn as he goes on a road trip with two of his best friends.

2. Find time for things you love

The film truly brought a whole new rage to the world by portraying the fascinating experience of traveling around with your friends. The way three friends, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran keep their work aside to travel and do activities they had been longing to do.

3. Life Confrontations

Studded with so many emotions of a person in its story, ZNMD was a treat to the life of the audience as the three main leads Hrithik, Abhay, and Farhan faced the different emotions of their lives and overcome them through their journey.

4. Facing your fears

ZNMD has presented the idea of facing fears most amazingly. The way, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran face their fears of their life while they also come out from them which was very smartly concluded in Spain in an event of bull racing that went towards its end with soulful poetry, encapsulating the meaning of life.

Moreover, the songs and the poetry in the film also left a very strong impact on the audiences. Even after a long time since its release, the film's craze is constant, and is still the most loved film among the generations.

