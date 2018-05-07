102 Not Out box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor starrer earns Rs 16.65 cr on opening weekend

The weekend seemed to get better and better for the Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out, which recorded a total gross of Rs 16.65 crore in its opening weekend.

The film, directed by Umang Shukla of Oh My God! fame, refused to be bullied by Avengers: Infinity War even though the Marvel blockbuster continued to muscle rivals aside at the global box office.

102 Not Out raked in Rs 3.52 cr on Friday, Rs 5.53 cr on Saturday and Rs 7.60 cr on Sunday, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Billed as the most unusual father-son story, 102 Not Out is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's popular Gujarati play of the same name.

The film portrays the relationship between a 102-year-old man (Bachchan) and his 75-year-old son (Kapoor). Bachchan's centenarian wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive, which is held by a 118-year-old Chinese man. He plans to do it by putting his son in an old age home.

102 Not Out is produced by SPE Films India and Treetop Entertainment.

The actor duo, who have worked together in films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb and Coolie, reunite on screen after 26 years.

Updated Date: May 07, 2018 17:33 PM