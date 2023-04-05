Taapsee Pannu, has marked an incredible 10 years in the film industry. Her journey from a newcomer in Chasme Baddoor to a leading actress now has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. With her exceptional acting skills and choice of films, she has made a profound impact on the industry.

From her captivating cameo in ‘Baby‘ to her unforgettable portrayal of Minal Arora in the gripping legal drama ‘Pink‘, and the powerful Aarti Mohammed in ‘Mulk‘, Taapsee has shown that she is not afraid to tackle challenging roles that resonate with society’s issues, as seen in her thought-provoking film ‘Thappad‘ and more.

Her outstanding performance in the biographical drama ‘Saand Ki Aankh‘, where she played the role of Prakashi Tomar, and her charming portrayal of Rani Kashyap in ‘Haseen Dillruba‘ further highlight her immense talent. And who can forget her magnetic chemistry with the talented Vicky Kaushal in the romantic drama Manmarziyaan, which left audiences spellbound?

Her latest outings in films like ‘Shabaash Mithu‘, ‘Looop Lapeta‘, and ‘Blurr‘ have received universal praise for her exceptional acting skills. Her role in ‘Dunki‘ opposite Shahrukh Khan and in ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’ this year is dearly awaited.

Despite facing obstacles and hurdles, Taapsee has carved out a niche for herself in the industry with sheer hard work and talent. As an outsider, she has blazed a trail for others to follow, inspiring countless individuals to chase their dreams and never give up.

From being the face of prestigious brands to producing films, Taapsee’s star power and influence continue to grow by leaps and bounds. She is a true trailblazer, a beacon of hope, and a role model to many. As she embarks on another decade in Bollywood, there is no doubt that Taapsee Pannu will continue to shine bright.

