The title song of Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa is for the ages, composed by the inimitable A.R. Rahman and performed with elan and effortless ease by Dhanush, who makes his Hindi film debut here. For all his Tamil fans, this performance as Kundan would have been a cakewalk, given his far more complex and charismatic performances and characters there. For us, it was just as the same, having seen equally complex love stories and sagas. This was the story of one-sided love before Ae Dil Hai Mushkil bombarded our phones and minds.

Also at its heart was the infectious Sonam Kapoor and the incredible Swara Bhasker, and the highly effective and energetic Zeeshan Ayyub. Rai got his cast right, and even the milieu. The two central characters are embroiled in a rigmarole of caste and politics, and it’s Zoya (played by Kapoor) who’s the most emotionally wrought, whereas Kundan only looks for redemption. How far can one go in love and for love is a question this film asked us without asking us.

Dhanush’s portrayal captured the complexities of love and blending the character with a raw and authentic vulnerability. Dhanush’s performance struck a chord with audiences, earning him critical acclaim and establishing him as a force to be considered within the film industry. Sonam Kapoor, known for her elegance and charm, delivered a powerful performance as Zoya Haider. Zoya, a strong-willed and independent woman, served as the perfect contrast to Dhanush’s character. Her portrayal of Zoya was refreshing and memorable, showcasing her range as an actress and leaving a lasting impact on the audience. Together, they created moments of magic, adding depth and authenticity to the storyline.

