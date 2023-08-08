‘Chennai Express’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone completes a decade today. But till date, there’s only one name that comes to our mind when we hear Meenamma and that’s the one and only Deepika Padukone!

With her immensely loved character in ‘Chennai Express’, the stunning superstar cemented her position as the ‘Queen of Indian cinema’. Not only was Deepika’s Southern character in the action-comedy amongst the most loved in the history of Indian cinema but her signature dialogues and scenes from ‘Thangabali’ to ‘Bakwaas Dictionary’ still flood social media platforms on its anniversary.

Here’s revisiting 5 iconic scenes of the movie featuring Deepika as Meenamma that proves she is the reigning queen of Bollywood:

Meenamma’s conversation via songs in train!

On their way to Chennai in the train, Meenamma sings parodies of popular songs with Shah Rukh’s character so that the goons seated next to them won’t understand what they are trying to explain to each other. One of the most interesting scenes of the film pulled off brilliantly by DP!

Kick maarti!

The most hilarious scene in the movie when Meenamma kicks SRK’s character who sleeps next to him on the bed, in spite of her warning to him!

Meenamma’s conversation with SRK on “mundi hilaao”!

In yet another hilarious scene from the film, Deepika aka Meenamma informs SRK’s character to shake her head if she talks to him in front of his father, who is a deadly don.

Halvaai scene!

Remember SRK mouthing the most popular dialogue from the film – don’t underestimate the power of a common man – to which Meenamma asks him “tum halwai ho” every time he said that?

Kahaa se kharidi aisi bakvaas dictionary!

The best dialogue from the movie where Shah Rukh’s character says “Meri dictionary mein impossible ka shabd hi nahi hai”. To which Deepika says, “Kahan se kharidi itni bakwaas dictionary?”. The fun banter between the two characters is still loved and adored by the fans even after a decade of its release.

Deepika’s envious list of forthcoming projects include ‘Project K’ with darling Prabhas, ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ along with Amitabh Bachchan and ‘Jawan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan.