West Bengal Police Constable answer key 2022 released, here are steps to download

The marks calculated by the candidates based on the West Bengal Police Constable Answer Key are indicative only. The final selection will be on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the written exam and the interview.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) issued the provisional answer key for the post of Constables/Lady Constables on 9 June . Candidates who have taken the exam can download the answer keys from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the recruitment drive is aiming to fill up a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the West Bengal Police. Online applications for the same had started in the year 2020.

The notice mentioned that the answers to 85 (Eighty Five) Questions for the Final Written Examination held on 22 May 2022 for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables in West Bengal Police-2020 have been published on the website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) for a period of 7 days w.e.f. 9 June 2022.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key within seven days from the date of publishing of the answer key. The examination was held on 22 May 2022.

Here are the steps to be followed for downloading the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Go to 'Recruitment' under Recruitment tab

Step 3: Search and click on the answer key link for Constable and Lady Constable posts

Step 4: The answer key will then be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your answer key and print it out for future reference

The marks calculated by the candidates based on the West Bengal Police Constable Answer Key are indicative only. The final selection will be on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the written exam and the interview.

To directly download the answer key, candidates can check the link here.