West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Class 10 Board scores to be released on 3 June

More than 11 lakh students appeared for the Madhyamik exam this year. It was conducted after a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic. The West Bengal class 10 exam 2022 was held from 7 to 16 March 2022

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik or 10th board result 2022 on 3 June. Students will be able to check their scores by visiting the official website of the board on wbbse.wb.gov.in. at 9 am.

As per the official notice, the West Bengal 10th Results 2022 will be declared through a press conference. Students should note that only after the press briefing, the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 will be available on the website for students to check their scores.

According to the Times of India report, Board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly will declare the results at 9 am. Apart from the official website, students can check their results on wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbresults.nic.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, results.siksha, schools9.com, vidyavision.com and fastresult.in.

Find official notice here.

Simple steps to check WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the WB Madhyamink result link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Students need to submit their roll number and date of birth correctly.

Step 4: After providing all details, the results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the same for future use and reference.

Last year, the West Bengal Madhyamik examination was cancelled, while the result was announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. This year, the board will publish a merit list as well as distribute the mark sheets and certificates for students on the same day.