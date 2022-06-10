West Bengal Class 12th result out: 88.44% clear exam; Mamata Banerjee congratulates students

Boys have outshone girls performance-wise, with 90.19 percent boys passing the 12th exam as compared to 86.98 girls. According to WBCHSE, seven districts have recorded pass percentage above 90 percent.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the West Bengal Class 12 results today, 10 June. A total of 88.44 percent of students have passed the Class 12 boards, a sharp dip from last year’s 97.69 percent.

A total of 7.4 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 boards, out of which, over 96 percent appeared in the exams. A total of 6,36,875 students have cleared the West Bengal 12th Board. As per reports, 272 students have been placed in the top 10 merit list, out of which, 128 are girls and 144 are boys. Boys have outshone girls performance-wise, with 90.19 percent of boys passing the 12th exam as compared to 86.98 girls.

According to WBCHSE, seven districts have recorded a pass percentage above 90 percent. Adisha Debsharma from Coochbehar bagged the top rank with 99.6 percent. The second rank has been secured by Sayandip Saman, who got 99.4 percent. The third rank in the WBCHSE Class 12 boards was shared by Rohin Sen, Parichay Pari, Soham Das and Avik Das, all of whom scored 99.2 percent.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her compliments to all students. “Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Higher Secondary examination! Girls and boys of our districts have shown exemplary performance, while city students too make us proud," she wrote.

Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Results have been announced by the Council quickly. Next year schedule also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to try better in future.(2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 10, 2022

Students can also check their results directly on the widget below:

According to reports, students can collect their Class 12 mark sheets from the schools from 20 June.

Steps to check West Bengal Class 12 results 2022:

― Visit the website wbchse.nic.in

― Click on the link for West Bengal Class 12 Results 2022 link given on the main page.

― Submit the correct login details. The West Bengal 12th result will appear on your screen.

― Check your scores and save a copy of your WBSCHE results for future use.

Students can also check their Class 12 scores via SMS by typing WB12 <space> their registration number and sending it to 5676750 or 58888. The scores can also be checked through Digilocker.

Steps to check via Digilocker:

― Visit the Digilocker website or download the app from Google Playstore/Apple App Store

― Register yourself by entering your Aadhaar number, date of birth, name and other details.

― Open the Digilocker app/website and login.

― Click on the West Bengal Class 12 results link and enter the required details.

― The WB 12th board results will be visible on your screen.

― Save a copy for future use.

The West Bengal Class 12 exams 2023 exam dates have also been announced. The exams will be held from 2 to 27 March next year.