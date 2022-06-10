West Bengal Class 12 Result 2022: WBCHSE HS result declared, check steps to download

To access the WBCHSE Class 12 results, students need to enter their registration number correctly. The HS result will also be available on wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the West Bengal Class 12 Result 2022 today, 10 June. The Uccha Madhyamik result 2022 will be announced at 11 am via a press conference that will be conducted at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th Floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council.

Soon after the declaration, the Higher Secondary Class 12 result 2022 will be available online to download from 12 noon onwards. “Students can view their results through an online web portal, SMS, and mobile app from 12 noon onwards instead of 11.30 am on 10 June 2022,” the notification reads.

To access the WBCHSE Class 12 results, students need to enter their registration number correctly. The HS result will also be available on wbresults.nic.in.

Click here for the official notice.

Here's how to check West Bengal Class 12th Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website on wbchse.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the West Bengal Class 12 Results 2022 link that will be made available on the main page.

Step 3: To access the result, students need to enter their correct login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the HS results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results properly and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the West Bengal Class 12 Results 2022 for further reference.

Students can also check their results directly on the widget below:

Students need to secure a minimum of 30 percent marks to pass the Class 12 exam 2022. Those who obtain marks between 80 to 100 will be awarded an A+ grade, 60 to 79 will be given A, 45 to 59 will gets B, 30 to 44 will receive C, and those getting below 30 will get D- Disqualified.

For more information, candidates should keep a check on the official website.