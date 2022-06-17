WBJEE 2022 results expected to be out today, here's how to check scores

The examination was held for a total of 200 marks. The WBJEE question paper consisted of 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options for each of the questions as answers. Some WBJEE questions carried one mark, while some others were of two marks each.

The result of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 will be announced today, 17 June. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the results on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

As per the notification by WBJEEB, the state JEE exam result will be announced at 2:30 PM via a press conference.

However, the result will be available online on the website from 4 pm onwards.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination must note that the WBJEE result will be released in the form of a rank card.

What are the steps to check the results?

Step1: Go to the official website of the Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step2: On the homepage, click on the result link available.

Step3: Candidates will then have to enter the required details and click on submit.

Step4: The WBJEE result will then appear on the screen.

Step5: Download and save your result. Print it out for future reference.

The candidates who clear the exam will get admission into Undergraduate Courses in Pharmacy, Engineering & Technology, and Architecture at different Government Colleges, Universities as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the state of West Bengal.

Candidates need to know that the WBJEEB will be preparing the merit list on the basis of the marks scored by the candidates in the WBJEE exam. Once the results are declared, two separate merit ranks will be released based on the papers, or subjects among others.

Candidates should keep checking the official website for regular updates.