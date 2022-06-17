WBJEE 2022: Final answer key released at wbjeeb.nic.in; check steps to download
The Board had earlier released a preliminary answer key and candidates were the given the chance to raise objections till 8 May. On the basis of the final answer key, the WBJEE result will be released at 2:30 pm today, 17 June.
The final answer key for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam can download the final answer key on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
“Scoring and ranking will be done on these final answer keys,” an official statement from the WBJEEB mentioned. The Board had earlier released a preliminary answer key and candidates were the given the chance to raise objections till 8 May. On the basis of the final answer key, the WBJEE result will be released at 2:30 pm today, 17 June.
Find the official notice here.
Soon after the WBJEE results are out, students can download the scorecard from 4:00 pm onwards. The official websites that students can check on are wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. The entrance examination result will be based on the answers mentioned on the final answer key.
Here’s how to download WBJEE Final Answer Key 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2: Search and click on WBJEE 2022 final answer key link that is on the home page
Step 3: Within a few seconds, a PDF file will open. It will have the entire WBJEE 2022 answer key.
Step 4: Check and download the WBJEE final answer key.
Step 5: Keep a print out for further use.
To download the rank card of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, candidates will have to login with their correct credentials including their application number and password.
Those who qualify for the WBJEE 2022 exam will be able go ahead with the admission process for undergraduate courses in Pharmacy, Engineering & Technology, and Architecture offered by different government colleges, universities, as well as self-financing engineering and technological institutes in West Bengal.
also read
WBJEE 2022 results expected to be out today, here's how to check scores
The examination was held for a total of 200 marks. The WBJEE question paper consisted of 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options for each of the questions as answers. Some WBJEE questions carried one mark, while some others were of two marks each.
WBJEE 2022: Result to be declared on 17 June, check steps to download score here
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations were held on 30 April this year in offline mode. The WBJEE 2022 rank cards will be available for download on 17 June from 4 pm onwards