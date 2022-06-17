WBJEE 2022: Final answer key released at wbjeeb.nic.in; check steps to download

The Board had earlier released a preliminary answer key and candidates were the given the chance to raise objections till 8 May. On the basis of the final answer key, the WBJEE result will be released at 2:30 pm today, 17 June.

The final answer key for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam can download the final answer key on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

“Scoring and ranking will be done on these final answer keys,” an official statement from the WBJEEB mentioned. The Board had earlier released a preliminary answer key and candidates were the given the chance to raise objections till 8 May. On the basis of the final answer key, the WBJEE result will be released at 2:30 pm today, 17 June.

Find the official notice here.

Soon after the WBJEE results are out, students can download the scorecard from 4:00 pm onwards. The official websites that students can check on are wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. The entrance examination result will be based on the answers mentioned on the final answer key.

Here’s how to download WBJEE Final Answer Key 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on WBJEE 2022 final answer key link that is on the home page

Step 3: Within a few seconds, a PDF file will open. It will have the entire WBJEE 2022 answer key.

Step 4: Check and download the WBJEE final answer key.

Step 5: Keep a print out for further use.

To download the rank card of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, candidates will have to login with their correct credentials including their application number and password.

Those who qualify for the WBJEE 2022 exam will be able go ahead with the admission process for undergraduate courses in Pharmacy, Engineering & Technology, and Architecture offered by different government colleges, universities, as well as self-financing engineering and technological institutes in West Bengal.