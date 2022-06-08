WBCS (Mains) 2021: Provisional answer key released at wbpsc.gov.in; check how to download
The WBCS Preliminary examination 2021 was held on 22 August 2022 and the result was published on 4 February 2022. Candidates who successfully cleared the Prelims got to sit for the Mains which was conducted in the month of May.
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued the provisional answer key of the West Bengal Civil Service Main Examination 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the WBCS Mains 2021 can check and download the same from the official site of WBPSC which is wbpsc.gov.in.
Candidates having any doubt regarding the answers can raise objections against the following from 10 June to 16 June 2022.
The question paper of the WBCS 2021 is comprised of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The commission has released the correct answers, according to the serial number of the questions in a table format on the official website.
Aspirants are instructed to compare the answer key with the question paper properly. By doing that, they can get an idea about the estimated marks. The notification has further added, “Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered.” The commission will also release a final answer key later.
The WBCS Preliminary examination 2021 was held on 22 August 2022 and the result was published on 4 February 2022. Candidates who successfully cleared the Prelims got to sit for the Mains which was conducted in the month of May. A total of 3833 aspirants had appeared for the WBCS Mains 2021.
Direct link to download the WBCS Mains 2021 provisional answer key.
Steps to follow while downloading the answer key:
- Visit the official website of WBPSC, wbpsc.gov.in
- Click on the link of the ‘Answer key of Paper iii to Paper vi of WBCS (EXE) (main) Examination 2021’, available on the homepage.
- A PDF copy of the answer key will show on the screen.
- Download the file and take a printout for future reference.
also read
WBJS PT admit card 2021 released; here's how to download hall ticket
Those who fail to submit the documents will not be interviewed by the Commission and their candidature will be cancelled
WBPSC Clerkship mains admit card released at pscwbapplication.in; exam on 6 December
The WBPSC clerkship main exam is scheduled to be held on 6 December for one hour and will begin at 11 am
WBPSC Humanities and Computer Science Lecturer result announced; visit wbpsc.gov.in to check
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the result for the posts of Lecturer in Humanities and Computer Science and Technology. Candidates, who have appeared for the written examination, can check their results on the official website - wbpsc.gov.in.