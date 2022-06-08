WBCS (Mains) 2021: Provisional answer key released at wbpsc.gov.in; check how to download

The WBCS Preliminary examination 2021 was held on 22 August 2022 and the result was published on 4 February 2022. Candidates who successfully cleared the Prelims got to sit for the Mains which was conducted in the month of May.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued the provisional answer key of the West Bengal Civil Service Main Examination 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the WBCS Mains 2021 can check and download the same from the official site of WBPSC which is wbpsc.gov.in.

Candidates having any doubt regarding the answers can raise objections against the following from 10 June to 16 June 2022.

The question paper of the WBCS 2021 is comprised of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The commission has released the correct answers, according to the serial number of the questions in a table format on the official website.

Aspirants are instructed to compare the answer key with the question paper properly. By doing that, they can get an idea about the estimated marks. The notification has further added, “Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered.” The commission will also release a final answer key later.

The WBCS Preliminary examination 2021 was held on 22 August 2022 and the result was published on 4 February 2022. Candidates who successfully cleared the Prelims got to sit for the Mains which was conducted in the month of May. A total of 3833 aspirants had appeared for the WBCS Mains 2021.

Direct link to download the WBCS Mains 2021 provisional answer key.

Steps to follow while downloading the answer key: