WBBSE Class 10 Exam: Madhyamik Pariksha timetable announced, check schedule

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has released the timetable for class 10 board examinations. The date sheet for WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha has been declared for both regular and external exams. Students who will be appearing for the board exam next year can check and download the timetable from the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. According to the official notice, the Madhyamik Pariksha will be held from 23 February to 4 March and the timings are from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The total duration of the Class 10 exam will be three hours. Candidates should note that the first 15 minutes will be allotted to reading the respective question paper. One paper will be conducted each day, as per the notice.

Here is the official notice.

WBBSE Class 10 Schedule:

First Languages on 23 February 2023 (Thursday)

Second Languages on 24 February 2023 (Friday)

Geography on 25 February 2023 (Saturday)

History on 27 February 2023 (Monday)

Life Science on 28 February 2023 (Tuesday)

Mathematics on 2 March 2023 (Thursday)

Physical Science on 3 March 2023 (Friday)

Optional Elective Subjects on 4 March 2023 (Saturday)

Further in the notice, the WBBSE informed that the Physical Education and Social Service exam will be held on 6 March, 9 March, 10 March, and 11 March 2023. Days later, the work education exam will be conducted on 28 March, 29 March, 30 March, 31 March, and 1 April 2023.

It is to be noted that the first language paper includes subjects like English, Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, Odia, Gujarati, Modern Tibetan, Gurmukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, and Santali. The second language paper comprises English (if any language other than English is offered as the first language) and Bengali or Nepali (if English is the first language).

More details are available in the official notification. Candidates must read it carefully.

