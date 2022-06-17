WB Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Final answer key released at wbpolice.gov.in, check direct link here

Through this recruitment drive, the WBPRB will fill up a total of 7,440 vacancies of constable and 1,192 posts of lady constable in the West Bengal Police. The recruitment exam was held on 22 May, this year and the online applications were invited in January and February in 2020.

The final answer key for the post of Constables/Lady Constables has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) today, 17 June. The answer key can be downloaded by candidates by visiting the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

Simple steps to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on Recruitment under Recruitment tab on the main page

Step 3: Then click on the link that shows the final answer key for Constable and Lady Constable vacancies

Step 4: The WB Police constable final answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the final answer key

Step 6: Keep a printout of the document for future reference or need

Find direct link here.

“A revised answer key has been uploaded on the website of West Bengal Police and West Bengal Police Recruitment Board for seven days w.e.f. 17.06.2022,” the official notice reads.

Find the notification here.

On 9 June, the board had released the provisional answer key. Candidates were even asked to raise objections, if any, against the released answer key within seven days.

The final selection of the candidate will be based on the performance in the written exam and the interview round. While, the marks calculated by the applicants based on the West Bengal Police Constable Answer Key are indicative only.

For more details and updates, candidates should keep a check on the official website.