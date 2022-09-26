The West Bengal government will release the provisional list of successfully verified candidates for the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) counselling 2022 today, 26 September. As per the official notice, the provisional list will be released after 6 pm. Candidates who registered themselves for the WB NEET PG counselling 2022 will be able to check and download the list at wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates will have to submit their login details like registration number and date of birth on the portal to access the WB NEET PG counselling 2022 provisional list.

The fee payment process and verification of shortlisted candidates by their already designated college is currently underway. Read the official notification for more details.

Tentative schedule for WB NEET PG Counselling 2022:

-Publication of provisional list of successfully verified candidates: 26 September (after 6 pm)

-Publication of final list of successfully verified candidates: 27 September (after 4 pm)

-A notice on seat matrix and college information to release on 27 September

-Online choice filling and choice locking by verified candidates in the final list from 27 to 29 September (6 pm to 7 am)

-Publication of results will be at 4 pm on 30 September.

After the declaration of results, the reporting and admission of selected candidates to the allotted institutes will take place from 11 to 14 October 2022. Students will have to report to the college with requisite original documents, the college fee, and a letter following the physical document verification. The above process will take place from 11 am to 4 pm, as per server time.

Read the official notice and schedule here.

The registration process for the WB NEET PG Counselling 2022 began on 21 September and ended on 25 September 2022. Keep checking the official website for more information and updates.

