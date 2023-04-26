VITEEE 2023 Result declared; direct link and steps to check

The Vellore Institute of Technology has declared the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination, VITEEE Result 2023. Candidates who appeared for the BTech entrance exam can check their scorecards on the institute’s official website – viteee.vit.ac.in. To access the results, aspirants will need their registered email ID and password.

VITEEE Result Direct link 2023 – https://ugresults.vit.ac.in/viteee

The Vellore Institute of Technology holds the Engineering Entrance Exam for students seeking admission to B.Tech programmes in their institute. VITEEE 2023 was conducted between 17 to 23 April, 2023. The exam was held in three sessions – from 9 to 11:30 am, 12:30 to 3 pm and 4 to 6:30 pm.

VITEEE 2023 consisted of 125 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) while the question paper of VITEEE was categorised into five sections – Mathematics/Biology, Physics, Chemistry, General Aptitude and English.

Here’s how to check VITEEE Result 2023:

– Go to institute’s official website – viteee.vit.ac.in

– On the homepage, click on the link for VITEEE 2023 Result

– A new login page will open

– Key in your registered email ID and password

– Your VITEEE 2023 result will appear on the screen

– Download it and take a print out for future references

Further details regarding the BTech admission process including the counselling schedule will soon be shared by the institute on its official portal.

Below are the documents to be kept handy for VITEEE 2023 Counselling:

– VITEEE 2023 Admit card

– VITEEE 2023 Counselling call letter

– VITEEE 2023 Result

– Class 10th certificate (proof of age)

– Class 12th (or equivalent) qualifying marksheet

– Category certificate (if any)

– Rs 50,000 demand draft drawn in favour of VIT

– Copy of Aadhaar card

– Student profile

– Undertaking form

– Migration certificate

– Transfer certificate

For more information, candidates can visit VIT’s official website – viteee.vit.ac.in.

