VITEEE 2022: Mock Test released by institute, check steps to download here

Every year, a large number of students appear for the VITEEE entrance test that is held for admission to Engineering programmes. These special courses are offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal and Andhra Pradesh.

The mock test for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 has been released by the institute. Candidates who are preparing for the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2022 can attempt the mock test that has been made available on the official website at vit.ac.in.

By attempting this mock test, students will get an idea of the exam pattern and to test their preparation. The mock test can be accessed by students without any login credentials. Along with the mock entrance test, students can refer the VITEEE 2022 syllabus for their preparations.

As per the schedule, the VITEEE 2022 exam is to be conducted from 30 June to 6 July.

Check how to access VITEEE 2022 Mock Test:

Step 1: Go to the official website at vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “VITEEE 2022 Model Test Link - MPCEA | BPCEA” link that is available on the main page of the website.

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the “Pariksha Test Player” option.

Step 4: After logging in, candidates need to read the instructions carefully.

Step 5: Then, click on the start button to access the mock test.

Find direct link here.

Every year, a large number of students appear for the VITEEE entrance test that is held for admission to Engineering programmes. These special courses are offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal and Andhra Pradesh.

Those appearing for this exam should note that VITEEE entrance test will be held in two groups, which are MPCEA and BPCEA.

In the MPCEA group, subjects including Maths (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions) and English (five questions) are included. Whereas, in BPCEA group, subjects like Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions) and English (5 questions) are included.

For more details, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.