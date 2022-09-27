The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has activated the online registration process for the NEET PG counselling 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG 2022 counselling can submit their applications on the official website at upneet.gov.in. The registration process will end on 28 September 2022. The Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling is being conducted for students seeking admission to state quota seats. As per the schedule, the UP NEET PG 2022 merit list will be released on 28 or 29 September. The seat allotment result will be issued on 3 or 4 October 2022.

To register for the counselling process, candidates are advised to log in at the official websites – upneet.gov.in or dgmeup.in. Applicants registering for the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2022 should note that they have to pay a registration fee of Rs 3,000.

Read the official notice here:

Check the steps on how to register for the UP NEET PG Counselling 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UP NEET PG at upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Then fill out the application form as asked

Step 5: Pay the NEET PG counselling fee and lock your options

Step 6: Save and download the UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 form

Step 7: Keep a printout of the NEET PG Counselling 2022 application form for future use.

Find the direct link here:

The Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling process is being held for applicants seeking admission to MS/MD/PG Diploma seats in government and private colleges.

Important schedule for NEET PG Counselling 2022:

-The online registration will end on 28 September (tomorrow).

-Last date to pay the application fee is 28 September

-The merit list for UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 will release on 28 or 29 September

-The Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Seat Allotment Result will be declared on 3 or 4 October

