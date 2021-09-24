Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2022: UPMSP extends registration date for classes 10 and 12

The admission dates for classes 9 and 11 have been extended as well, with 16 October being the last day to complete the admission registration.

The registration deadline for UP Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 has been extended by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). While the last day to pay the registration fee through challan is 6 October, principals have to upload the exam fees and student login details on the official login portal by 16 October on https://upmsp.edu.in/.

For classes 10 and 12, if students could not make the exam fee payment before the deadline by paying, the school principal can submit the late fee from 7 to 13 October. The details of the late fee payments have to be updated through the https://upmsp.edu.in/ portal by 19 October.

The UP Board exam 2022 fee for UPMSP Class 10 regular students is Rs 500. Private students who are enrolled in schools in the state have to pay Rs 700 as a fee. The exam fee is Rs 600 for Class 12 regular students, with private candidates having to pay Rs 800.

As per the notice, the complete list of students who had applied for UP board exams 2022 will be made available by the school between 20 and 23 October at the official website.

Students can check their details including the names of their parents, date of birth, photograph, and so on. If needed, corrections can be made in the UP Board exams 2022 registrations from 24 to 30 October. The principals can make the corrections through the school login at the official website.

Head of schools can submit the list of registered candidates, including their photograph, and a copy of the Treasury receipt, in the District School Inspector Office for further submission at the Regional Office of the Council, till 9 November.

The UPMSP had earlier announced the schedule of the 2022 UP board exams. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to take place in March 2022.