Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 results likely to be out soon, here's how to check

The board has cautioned the students and their parents against falling prey to fraudulent calls and has asked them to only trust the official sources including the official website for any announcement related to the results.

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. The results will be declared on the official website at upmsp.edu.in. They will also be released on the partner websites including upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

It is reported that more than 51 lakh students had registered for the exam while more than 47 lakh appeared in the class 10 and 12 exams.

A UP Board official in conversation with Careers360 said that the students can expect the results by 18 June while other news reports suggest that the results are likely to be declared by 15 June.

Steps to check the results:

Step 1: Go to official website of UP Board upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to UP Board Class 12th Result 2022 or UP Board Class 10th Result 2022.

Step 3: Fill in your Roll Number and School code given on admit card.

Step 4: Enter captcha code as shown on the screen and then click on submit.

Step 5: The marksheet will then be available for download on the screen.

Steps to check results via Digilocker:

Step 1: If you already have a Digilocker account, enter your mobile number and the security pin. In case you don’t have one, sign up

Step 2: Registration on the DigiLocker account can be done using their Aadhaar Card number.

Once the account is created, login to your DigiLocker Account.

Step 3: Select UP State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination.

Step 4: In the new window, enter your roll number and click on Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

