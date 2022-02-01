UPTET Answer Key 2021: Deadline to raise objections ends today, check direct link here

The Examination Regulatory Authority will not accept any further objections from candidates after 1 February

The objection window for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) Answer Key 2021 will close today, 1 February. Candidates still have some time left to raise their objections by logging in to the official website - updeled.gov.in.

Also, aspirants are requested to use the application number and password or date of birth while raising objections.

Furthermore, candidates are also advised to upload verified documents supporting their claim and even pay a required fee per question. The Examination Regulatory Authority will not accept any further objections from candidates after 1 February.

Check steps on how to raise objection for UPTET Answer Key 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website on updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on UPTET registration link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: After providing all details, within a few seconds the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Then, select the question as per your choice and raise objections.

Step 6: Make the required payment for objection fees and click on submit.

Step 7: Once that is done, your objection has been submitted.

Step 8: Kindly, download the page and take a hard copy of the same.

Direct link to raise objection: https://updeled.gov.in/DefaultTET.aspx

According to the latest update, a special team has been organised by the Authority who will go through the objections on 21 February. Following which, they will publish the final answer keys on 23 February. The evaluation of the answer sheet will be based on amended answer keys. Also, after the evaluation, the final result will be declared on 25 February.

For more details and update, candidates need to keep a check on the official website.

