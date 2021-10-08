UPTET 2021: Registration process begins at updeled.gov.in; check direct link here

Candidates should note that the application process for UPCET 2021 began on 7 October and will end on 25 October. While the facility to deposit the required fees will be open till 26 October.

The online registration process for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 has been started by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Aspirants can register themselves for the exam by visiting the official website at https://updeled.gov.in/.

As per the schedule, the UPTET 2021 examination will be conducted on 28 November. It was supposed to be held earlier but got postponed by the government due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Steps to apply for UP TET 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - https://updeled.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the link that reads, ‘Candidate Registration’

Step 3: As a new page opens, read the instructions carefully and proceed with the application

Step 4: After filling in all the required details, make payment for the application fee

Step 5: Finally, upload all the essential credentials and click on the submit

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Direct link to apply for UP TET 2021: https://updeled.gov.in/Registration/Tet/DUPTetReghome.aspx

For this exam, there will be two papers - Paper-I for Primary Classes (i.e., Class 1 to Class 5) and Paper-II for Junior Class (i.e., Class 6 to 8). Both the examination papers will be for 150 marks and applicants will have to answer them in 150 minutes.

Paper-I will have questions from subjects including Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi, English/Urdu/Sanskrit, Maths, and Environment. While Paper-II will have questions from subjects like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-1, Language-2, Mathematics or Social Science along with Science.

