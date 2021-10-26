UPTET 2021: Registration for exam ends today; visit updeled.gov.in to apply

The last date to pay the application fee is 27 October while the deadline to submit a printout of the application form is 28 October.

The last date to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 is today, 26 October. Earlier, the registration deadline was 25 October, however, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) extended the last date by one day.

The last date to pay the application fee is 27 October while the deadline to submit a printout of the application form is 28 October. Candidates, who have still not applied and are interested, can register themselves by visiting the official website of UPTET at https://updeled.gov.in/.

Aspirants can check the official notice regarding the extension of registration and submission of the printed application form here.

Steps to apply for UPTET 2021 are here:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPTET - https://updeled.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “UP teacher’s eligibility test”

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to register and then fill the application form

Step 4: Pay the fee, upload the required documents, submit the UPTET form

Step 7: At last, download the filled form and keep a copy for future reference

Direct link to register is here:

https://updeled.gov.in/Registration/Tet/DUPTetReghome.aspx

The examination for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on 28 November after which an official answer key will be released. Candidates will be given a provision to challenge the answer key and the facility will be available from 6 December to 28 December.

For registration, applicants have to upload a recent colored passport size photograph. The size of the photo should not exceed 20 KB where the width and height of the photo should be 3.5 cm and 4.5 cm respectively.

A scanned image of the applicant’s signature is also mandatory. The image should be in black or blue ink on white paper and the size should not be less than 2 KB and should not exceed 10 KB.