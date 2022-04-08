UPTET 2021-22 results: UPBEB releases scores, check steps to download here

UPTET 2021 results declared: To access the result, candidates need to enter their registration and roll number correctly on the official website.

The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) have been declared by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) today, 8 April. Those who appeared for the state-level teacher eligibility test can check and download their results by visiting the official website at updeled.gov.in.

This year, more than 21 lakh candidates had registered themselves for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, as per reports. The exam was supposed to be held last year, before it was postponed to January 2022 due to a paper leak. To access the result, candidates need to enter their registration and roll number correctly on the official website.

Furthermore, to qualify for the UPTET 2021, applicants need to score at least 60 percent (or 90 points out of 150). However, candidates from SC/ ST/ OBC/ categories as well as dependents of freedom fighters/ ex-servicemen, have to score 55 percent (82 points out of 150) to qualify.

Here’s how to check UPTET result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official websites at updeled.gov.in and upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the download ‘result’ link

Step 3: A PDF file with the list of all selected candidates will open on your screen

Step 4: Download the UPTET result and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Candidates, who have any questions or queries, can contact the concerned department at 0532-2466769, 053-2467504 or can email uptethelpline@gmail.com.

The UPTET was conducted on 23 January this year. On 7 April, the Board had released the final version of the exam's answer key. The exam was conducted through two papers- Papers I and II.

For the unversed, the UPTET is conducted for filling teaching vacancies in state government schools from Classes 1 to 8. Paper 1 of the UPTET is for those who are interested in teaching Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach Classes 6 to 8.

According to an Indian Express report, a total of 29.74 percent of candidates had qualified for the primary level examination of UPTET in 2020 and 11.46 percent of candidates had cleared the upper primary level examination the same year.