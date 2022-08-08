UPSSSC has announced the result of the Health Worker (Female) recruitment 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the result of the Health Worker (Female) recruitment 2022. Those who appeared in the exam can check the result on the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC ANM DV was held from 9-18 June. A total of 17713 candidates cleared the Main exam to appear for the DV round. The recruitment drive aims to fill up more than 9000 vacancies of Health Worker (Female). The UPSSSC ANM DV was held from 9 to 18 June. A total of 17713 aspirants cleared the Main exam to appear for the DV round. The Commission had invited applications for the position of Health Worker (Female) Main examination from candidates who cleared the (Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021. There was specific eligibility criteria which was to be fulfilled in order to become eligible for the post of Health Worker (Female).

What are the steps to check the UPSSSC ANM result?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the result link for Health Worker (Female) 02-Exam/2021.

Step 3: The UPSSSC ANM result will get displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download and check your UPSSSC ANM result and save it for your future reference.

The direct link to check the Health Worker (Female) recruitment result is here.

What are the eligibility criteria?

Age Limit: The candidates should be at least of 18 years of age and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on 1 July 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have cleared the intermediate examination or its equivalent. The candidates should have done one year six months/ two year of Auxiliary Nurses (ANM) and Midwife training course in order to be eligible for being posted on the position.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) recently released the Revised Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) date on its official website. The Commission has postponed the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) exam date which was initially supposed to happen on 18 September 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the test can check the revised schedule available on the official website.