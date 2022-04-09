UPSC releases CISF AC (Exe) results 2022, check steps to download scores here

Candidates who have cleared this written exam are now eligible for the Physical standard tests (PST) and Medical standard tests (MST)

The CISF AC (Exe) results for 2022 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who took the competitive exam can check the result on the official website of the country's central recruitment agency, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have cleared this written exam are now eligible for the Physical standard tests (PST) and Medical standard tests (MST). The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which will administer these tests, will notify shortlisted candidates of the date, time, and location of these tests, according to the official release.

In case any applicant whose roll number appears on this list does not get notified, he or she should contact the CISF authorities immediately.

The following are the steps to check UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2022:

- Go to the UPSC official site at upsc.gov.in.

- On the home page, click the UPSC CISF AC (Exe) Result 2022 link.

- A fresh PDF file will open, allowing candidates to double-check their names.

- Download the file and retain a physical copy for future use.

To make it easier for you, here's a direct link to check the results.

As per the official notification, the marks and other examination-related details will be available on the Commission's website within 30 days after the date of publication of the final result, that is, after the process of interview, etc., and will be available on the website for a period of 30 days.

It is also recommended that candidates inform the CISF authorities of any change in their address. They can do so by visiting or getting in touch with the staff at the CISF headquarters - DG, CISF, Block No. 13, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi -110003.

Those who wish to view the UPSC's official notification, go to this link. The UPSC CISF AC (Exe) examinations were held last month on 13 March, 2022.