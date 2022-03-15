UPSC releases admit card for NDA and NA (I) examination; check direct link to download here

Applicants who applied for the exam may download the admit cards from the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

Admit cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2022 have now been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Applicants who applied for the exam may download the admit cards from the official website - upsconline.nic.in.

Methodical procedure to download UPSC NDA admit card 2022 is as follows:

-Visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in

-Go to the link that reads, ‘E-admit cards for various exams of UPSC’ on the main page

-Click on link that says, ‘download for NDA/NA 1’

-Login by entering your credentials such as registration id, roll number and date of birth

- Admit card for UPSC NDA will appear on your screen

-Download the UPSC NDA admit card and keep a printout to use it in the future

Direct link to download UPSC Naval Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination is here.

Admit cards for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2022 shall be available for download only till 4pm on 10 April.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to bring the e-admit card at the exam hall in order to enter the venue and appear for the paper. Applicants will not be allowed to give the UPSC NDA exam without the e-admit card. A photo identification proof also needs to be brought at the exam venue in order to appear for the exam.

Examination for UPSC NDA (I) is scheduled to be held on 10 April. The exam will be held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th course as well as 111th Indian Naval Academy course. The courses are scheduled to start from 2 January next year.

Candidates will be selected for NDA/NA course on the basis of the result of written exam conducted by UPSC, followed by an intelligence and personality test.

According to the recruitment notification, the approximate number of vacancies that will be filled on the results of these examination will be 400.

For more details related to the UPSC NDA exam, applicants can visit the official website.